IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,324 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.93 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

