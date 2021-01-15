Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,908,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

