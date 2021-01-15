IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 17,683 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.