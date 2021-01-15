Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,071. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

