Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 623,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after buying an additional 401,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

