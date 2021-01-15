Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.26.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45.
In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
