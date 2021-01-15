Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

