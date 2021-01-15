Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.