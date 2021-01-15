89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $428.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.