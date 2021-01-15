Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 5,808 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

