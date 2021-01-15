Barclays Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Underweight

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

