Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Increases By 168.7%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLO stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 89,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.