Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Sets New 1-Year High at $900.00

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 891 ($11.64), with a volume of 15080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 675.50 ($8.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 808.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 708.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

