Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Shares Gap Up to $296.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $296.00, but opened at $310.00. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 13,446 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £166.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

