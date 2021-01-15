The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Up to $168.50

Shares of The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.50, but opened at $177.00. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $174.50, with a volume of 47,649 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The stock has a market cap of £165.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.