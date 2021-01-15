Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $347.73 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.58. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

