2,038 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

