Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) (LON:SAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $477.00

Shares of Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) (LON:SAIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 469.60 ($6.14), with a volume of 227371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 459.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 439.88. The firm has a market cap of £758.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

