Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $55.00. Touchstar plc (TST.L) shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 137,457 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.16 million and a P/E ratio of 660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Touchstar plc (TST.L) Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

