New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $77.00. New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 5,855 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.92. The company has a market cap of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) Company Profile (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.