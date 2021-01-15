Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

