Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rises By 102.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

