Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rises By 102.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

