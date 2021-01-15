Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to $0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $0.15 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.18.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.