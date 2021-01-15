Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Insider Acquires A$56,680.28 in Stock

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$56,680.28 ($40,485.92).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 3,578 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,188.10 ($3,705.79).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 23,436 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$34,029.07 ($24,306.48).

On Tuesday, November 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 8,194 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,758.39 ($8,398.85).

On Friday, November 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,250 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,486.25 ($26,061.61).

On Monday, November 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 50,905 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

