Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 3,080” Price Target for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,115.26 ($40.70).

DGE opened at GBX 2,893.50 ($37.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a market cap of £67.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,947.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,747.88.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

