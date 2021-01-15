Andrew J. O’neill Buys 1,477 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Securities stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $34.00.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $202,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.