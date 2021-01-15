Canaccord Genuity Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $75.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

