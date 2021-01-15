Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$40,600.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

HWX opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$581.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

