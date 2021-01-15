Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

TYME opened at $2.16 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.