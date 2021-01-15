Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.