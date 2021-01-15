Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 640 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $55.86 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

