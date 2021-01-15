IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

