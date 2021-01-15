Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $2.21 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.
About Touchstone Exploration
