Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $2.21 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

