IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.82 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

