Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

