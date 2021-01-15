Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 198.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

