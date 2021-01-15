Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

