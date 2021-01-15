Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.65 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.