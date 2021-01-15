Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 167,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

