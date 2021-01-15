Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

