Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 494,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

