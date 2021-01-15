Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

