salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $215.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

