Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $13,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

