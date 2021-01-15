Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

