First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

ZTS opened at $160.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

