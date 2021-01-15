Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,998,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

