Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

WVE opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $437.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

