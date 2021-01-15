Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $18.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $635,566.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,027,619 shares of company stock valued at $54,308,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.