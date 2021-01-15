Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vitru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,079,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

