Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $383.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

